Union Min Bhupender Yadav visits family of Wayanad man who died in elephant attack

Days after a 47-year-old man in Payyampally of Wayanad was killed by Belur Makana, a wild elephant from Karnataka, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav visited his family at Wayanad in Kerala on Wednesday, February 21. Taking to social media later, the minister said he has assured the family of the deceased Ajeesh that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was standing with the families in their hour of grief. “We will ensure full support to get their lives back on track. I pray the departed souls rest in eternal peace,” he wrote. Ajeesh’s death had triggered public protests in Wayanad over the frequent animal attacks in the area.

Earlier while speaking to reporters at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, en route to Kerala, the Minister had said that the Kerala government was responsible to compensate the kin of Ajeesh. He also added that he would look into the ex-gratia amount that the Karnataka government has agreed to pay to his family. The Karnataka government had announced to pay Rs 15 lakh to the family, on humanitarian grounds. The Kerala government has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the bereaved family.