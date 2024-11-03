Union govt stops CPI(M) RS MP from attending conference against fascism in Venezuela

Rajya Sabha MP and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Dr V Sivadasan has written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after the Union government denied political clearance to him to attend a conference against fascism organised by the Venezuelan government.

The Parliamentary Forum Against Fascism, organised by the National Assembly of Venezuela, is being held from November 4 to 6 in Caracas, Venezuela. According to Sivadasan’s letter, the event has been organised to share views on one of the important threats in the present global political situation by parliamentarians from various countries.

In his letter dated November 1, Sivadasan said that not allowing him to participate in the conference was an attack on his rights as a Member of Parliament. “The decision to deny my participation in the Parliamentary Forum Against Fascism is an attack on my rights as a member of Parliament and I register my strong protest against this action,” the letter read.