Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala as ‘Keralam’

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, February 24, approved the proposal to alter the name of the State of ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’, initiating the constitutional process required for amending the First Schedule of the Constitution.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet, in its first meeting, cleared decisions worth Rs 12,236 crore along with two major policy decisions and one resolution, including the renaming proposal.

Following the Cabinet’s approval, President Droupadi Murmu will refer the proposed Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 to the Kerala Legislative Assembly for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India.

After receipt of the Assembly’s views, the Union government will take further action and obtain the President’s recommendation for introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 in Parliament.

The move follows a unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on June 24, 2024, urging the Union to modify the State’s name from ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’, the name used in Malayalam. The resolution noted: “The name of our State is ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam language.”