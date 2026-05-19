UDF govt forms SIT to probe attack against Congress workers during Pinarayi regime

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Kerala’s new Chief Minister V D Satheesan has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged assault on youth Congress workers by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security personnel during the Nava Kerala Sadas event in 2023. The decision to form the SIT was among several key resolutions taken at the first UDF cabinet meeting held on May 18.

The probe will be headed by police officer A P Shoukathali, who has been directed to submit a report within 15 days.

The alleged assault took place in December 2023, when members of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, staged a black-flag protest against Pinarayi Vijayan during the Nava Kerala Sadas event– an outreach programme, triggering a major political controversy.

The Congress activists were protesting against the then Chief Minister, accusing him of splurging public money on vanity events while the state was facing a financial crisis.

In the incident, Congress activists Ajay Jewel Kuriakose and A D Thomas, the present legislator of Alappuzha, who was then the KSU district president, sustained injuries.

Initially, a case was registered against five gunmen at the Alappuzha South police station. However, the Crime Branch later denied that any assault had taken place and attempted to close the case. In November 2024, the Alappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court rejected the police findings and ordered a fresh investigation.

Earlier, when questioned about the alleged assault, Pinarayi Vijayan claimed he was unaware of the incident. Later, he stated that the security personnel were merely carrying out their duty to protect him.