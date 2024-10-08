Two women dead, several injured after KSRTC bus falls into river in Kerala

Two women died and several others were critically injured on Tuesday, October 8 after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell into Kaliyambuzha river in Thiruvambadi near Kozhikode. The bus, carrying around 50 passengers, was plying from Thiruvambadi to Anakkampoyil.

Fire and Rescue officials reached the spot and rescued the passengers with the help of residents. TV visuals showed divers present at the location and the bus being hauled back to the land using a crane. The injured passengers were taken to different hospitals in the city. At least 11 passengers have been reportedly admitted to Lissa hospital.

Thiruvambady town ward member Lissy Abraham confirmed to TNM that two women have died and are yet to be identified. “Mortal remains of both deceased were shifted to the Kozhikode Medical college Hospital’s mortuary for identification,” she added. According to a few passengers, the bus filled to the capacity hit a culvert before falling into the river.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.