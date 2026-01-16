Two minor girl athletes found dead at SAI hostel in Kerala’s Kollam

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Two girl athletes were found dead at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Kerala’s Kollam district on Thursday, January 15. The deceased have been identified as 15-year-old Vaishanavi, a native of Kozhikode district, and 17-year-old Sandra, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

Sandra was an athletics trainee, while Vaishanavi was a Kabaddi player. Both were students residing at the SAI hostel.

The incident came to light after hostel authorities noticed the girls’ absence from the morning training session. Although the two were staying in separate rooms, they had reportedly spent the night of January 14 in the same room. When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke open the door and found them dead inside.

According to a TOI report , police recovered a note from the girls’ pockets in which they sought forgiveness from their parents.

Following the incident, the Kollam East police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The bodies were shifted to Paripally Medical College Hospital for postmortem examinations. Vaishanavi’s body was handed over to her relatives after the autopsy, while Sandra’s postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, January 17.

Police have begun recording statements from hostel authorities and fellow athletes. Fingerprint experts also visited the hostel room as part of the investigation.





If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726