TVM Mayor Arya Rajendran, husband booked for spat with KSRTC driver

Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police on Saturday, May 4, registered a case against Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband and MLA Sachin Dev, for allegedly blocking a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in the state capital. The arguments between the Mayor and KSRTC driver have sparked a huge controversy in Kerala over the past few days.

As per reports, Sachin Dev and Arya are the first and second accused in the case respectively. Police correspondingly registered a case against 3 identifiable persons.

The police registered the case following the direction of Thiruvananthapuram Additional Magistrate Court while considering the petition moved by Advocate Baiju Noyal. He approached the court on April 30 and claimed the Cantonment police and City Police Commissioner ignored the complaint against the Mayor and MLA. The KSRTC driver also approached the court, and as per the report, his plea would be considered on Monday, May 6.