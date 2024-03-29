Tribal woman dies after being trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kerala

A 30-year-old tribal woman, Mini, was fatally trampled by a wild elephant in the Meppadi forest range within the South Wayanad Forest Division on Thursday, March 28. Mini was on her way to gather honey in the morning when the elephant attacked her. Her husband, Suresh, also sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Mini and Suresh are from the Parappanpara Kattunayakka tribal settlement located within the Mupainad grama panchayat limits in Wayanad district. The incident occurred near their settlement, approximately 10 km from Vaduvanchal town in the district, situated on the Wayanad-Malappuram border.