Trapped more than two weeks on Kochi Metro pillar, fire force rescues cat ‘Subhash’

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

After being trapped for more than two weeks on a metro pillar, and even brief suspension of metro services, a cat was finally rescued in Ernakulam through the combined efforts of Fire and Rescue officials, animal lovers, and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities.

The cat, affectionately named ‘Subhash,’ in reference to the popular Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys, was rescued after six hours of effort at 1.30 am on Sunday, February 22, by officials from the Gandhi Nagar Fire Station. The cat was then taken into care by the rescue team.

Since the cat had been trapped on the metro pillar for two weeks, a crowd gathered near the site to witness the rescue. When the cat was finally lowered, the crowd cheered and applauded the officials. People circulating rescue videos in social media platforms mentioned it as the real Kerala story.

According to reports, the cat had been trapped for around 15 days in a metro pillar near the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. The initial efforts to recover the cat began on Saturday at around 11 am, but the officials struggled to locate it.

The cat’s health had weakened as it had stayed without food, reports said. The rescue operations took longer because of the difficulty in locating it. The lift used by the rescue team also malfunctioned. Later, another lift was brought in, allowing the operation to continue.

At 4.44 pm, KMRL even shut off the power supply, suspending metro services for 17 minutes to facilitate the rescue. The operation was eventually halted at 5.15 pm and resumed at 11.30 pm once metro services had concluded for the day.