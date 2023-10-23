Traffic jam at Thamarassery continues, people told to be ready with food and water

The Thamarassery Ghat road in Wayanad, Kerala continues to reel under severe traffic jams. An overloaded multi-axle lorry got stuck in the road there on October 22, Sunday around 2 pm, making commuting virtually impossible. The road was already heavily congested because of holiday traffic Saturday, it may be noted here. Meantime a Mysore-bound bus also got stuck on the road, adding to the traffic woes.

The lorry was eventually extricated with a crane and towed away late at night, but commuters, caught off guard, had to face interminable waiting, without enough water and food at their disposal. The vehicles thus caught in the jam included ambulances carrying patients.

Even after the towing away of the giant lorry, the impasse seems to continue, and the Thamarassery pass protection committee has warned travelers to be ready with food and water to face the traffic nightmare.

Smaller vehicles manage to squeeze through in a single lane though, and long lines of vehicles have been formed from Vaithiri to Engapuzha.

The police attributed the heavy traffic to holidays and appealed to drivers to cooperate with the traffic control at Adivaram and Vaithiri.

The Thamarassery Ghat Road is a major route connecting the district of Wayanad with the rest of Kerala. Wayanad, a hilly district, is an attraction for tourists, and so many tourists are also stranded.