TP Chandrasekharan murder case: 12 convicts get rigorous life imprisonment

The court also clarified that nine of these convicts will have to undergo at least 20 years of imprisonment before they can even apply for a remission (early release) of their sentence.

The nine convicts sentenced on these terms are Anoop, Manoj Kumar, NK Sunil Kumar (Kodi Suni), Rajesh Thundikkandi, KK Muhammed Shafi, Sijith S, K Shinoj, KC Ramachandran, and Manojan. For two other convicts, K Krishnan and Jyothi Babu, the court upheld the life sentence, but without this rider.

"With regard to Krishnan and Jyothi Babu, we find that although the gravity of the offence proved against them warrants a treatment similar to the others, Krishnan is now 76 years old, frail and weak with many medical issues and the other is undergoing medical treatment for multiple ailments. We therefore sentence then to undergo imprisonment for life without curtailing their right to remission," it said.

The life sentence earlier imposed on another convict, PV Rafeek by the trial court was also upheld. The court also held that it was of the view that a sum of Rs 7.5 lakh to the wife and Rs 5 lakh to the son of the deceased would be reasonable and adequate.