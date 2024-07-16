Toxic hate against Gauri Lakshmy for Murivu song shows misogyny runs deep in Kerala

To the uninitiated, Gauri is one of the youngest composers in India (she was 13 when she composed a song for the Rosshan Andrrews film Casanovva), and has sung playback in several films besides creating independent music. Perhaps one can argue that Murivu isn’t exactly Gauri’s best work. While applauding her intention (and her words hit hard!), I felt that the composition, arrangement, and the tad amateurish picturisation failed to rise to the occasion. Notably, Malayalam is also not the most flexible of languages when stuffed into a rap format.

But here’s the thing, even if one is to criticise the rhythm or execution of the song, there is simply no invalidating Gauri Lakshmy’s attempts to crystallise the anger and helplessness of women who have been subjected to sexual assault. But that’s exactly what’s happening to the artist and her creation on social media.

A large male population has grabbed this opportunity to pour out their repressed misogyny, unleashing a vile cyber attack on the musician. The perpetrators’ issue is less with the quality of the music, but more about what it conveys in plain sight. The comments under her video embody thinly disguised misogyny. It’s the same kind of mockery that many women were subjected to when they posted #MeToo hashtags on social media to bravely disclose the instances of sexual assaults they had to face.

The number of memes, meme videos, and hateful reactions that have sprouted from all corners prove that for many, perhaps Gauri Lakshmy’s lyrics hit a raw nerve. To get a sense of their indignation, one just has to watch the vile ‘counter-strike’ videos that have come up against Murivu, many of them essentially nullifying sexual assault. The makers of one such video found it hilarious to match her lyrics with movie footage that shows men groping women in public places. Some others replaced her lyrics and started rhyming them with a case study of Jolly Joseph, an accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case. Then of course came the stereotypical and ignorant allegations that equated “feminism” to female supremacy and misandry.

One user commented that he felt like he had read a soft porn book after listening to the song. If a woman’s narration of sexual assault can incite such voyeuristic images in some, then there is something fundamentally wrong with how our society perceives women. In a way, such events reflect to the world our society’s ingrained sexism and sexual perversions.

The cyber attacks faced by Gauri Lakshmy is reminiscent of the response to a viral 2015 video called #RapAgainstRape, made by two Mumbai-based women Pankhuri Awasthi and Uppekha Jain under the moniker BomBaebs. The lyrics of the three-minute video went like this: “We’re now known as the land of rapes/ But did you ever wonder, how this took shape/ Don’t shy away now, you’re a part of this culture/ Of lawyers who will kill & politicians who ban our will/ & all the other Blood-sucking vultures.” Though the video was received positively by many, a visible and vocal section of the internet responded by lashing out at the duo — accusing them of promoting ‘radical feminism’ and questioning their choice of clothes. Some were even angered that they chose English, not Hindi, to raise their point.