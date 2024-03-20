Tourist vehicle from TN plunges into gorge in Kerala, four including two-year-old dead

Four Tamil Nadu natives, including a two-year-old child, died after the vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge at Anakulam near Adimali in Kerala’s Idukki district on Tuesday, March 19. The accident took place around 5 pm when the tourists were going back home after visiting Munnar and Anakulam. The tourists were part of a group of 33 people travelling in three vehicles. Ten other tourists sustained injuries.
According to reports, the deceased are 60-year-old Gunasekaran, 34-year-old Sethu, a native of Erode, 30-year-old Abhinash Moorthy and his two-year-old son Thanvik, who hailed from Theni. Abhinash’s wife Saranya is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.
The tour was organised by a pressure cooker factory for its staff members and their families.
The vehicle lost control at a curve when travelling from Mankulam to Anakulam and fell to a depth of 40 feet. Local residents rescued the victims and took them to the hospital. Initially, the injured were admitted to the Taluk Hospital in Adimali and later shifted to other hospitals.
Local residents say that accidents are very common at the curve but that the authorities were not taking any action. No deaths have occurred in the previous accidents.