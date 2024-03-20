Tourist vehicle from TN plunges into gorge in Kerala, four including two-year-old dead

Four Tamil Nadu natives, including a two-year-old child, died after the vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a gorge at Anakulam near Adimali in Kerala’s Idukki district on Tuesday, March 19. The accident took place around 5 pm when the tourists were going back home after visiting Munnar and Anakulam. The tourists were part of a group of 33 people travelling in three vehicles. Ten other tourists sustained injuries.

According to reports, the deceased are 60-year-old Gunasekaran, 34-year-old Sethu, a native of Erode, 30-year-old Abhinash Moorthy and his two-year-old son Thanvik, who hailed from Theni. Abhinash’s wife Saranya is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The tour was organised by a pressure cooker factory for its staff members and their families.