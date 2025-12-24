Top Kerala jail official Vinod Kumar suspended in corruption case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala government on Tuesday suspended Jail Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M.K. Vinod Kumar, who is facing a vigilance case over allegations of bribery and the accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The suspension comes four days after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) submitted a detailed report against the senior prison official, amid mounting criticism over the delay in initiating disciplinary action.

The VACB booked Vinod Kumar on December 17 for allegedly accepting bribes from prisoners in exchange for granting parole and extending parole periods. A parallel probe was also launched into allegations that he had amassed disproportionate assets.

After examining the vigilance report, the government decided to place him under suspension, which will remain in force until the completion of the investigation. The move assumes significance as Vinod Kumar has only about four months of service left before retirement.

The delay in taking action had drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition, which accused the government of shielding the officer. The government had attributed the delay to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s absence from the State.

CM Vijayan returned from Chennai on Tuesday morning, examined the file, and approved the suspension shortly thereafter, officials said.

According to the VACB, the DIG allegedly accepted bribes to arrange parole and provide special facilities to convicted prisoners. The probe found that money was collected to extend undue favours to several high-profile inmates, including those accused in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case.

The vigilance investigation also revealed that a retired officer of Viyyur Central Prison allegedly acted as Vinod Kumar’s agent, collecting bribes on his behalf. Payments were reportedly routed through this intermediary to avoid direct links to the DIG.

Apart from favours extended to prisoners, Vinod Kumar is also accused of collecting money from prison officials in connection with transfers and postings. Officials said these findings emerged from a confidential vigilance inquiry conducted over several months.

With the suspension now in place, investigations into both the bribery allegations and the disproportionate assets case will continue. The case has once again put the spotlight on corruption within the prison administration, raising serious questions about oversight and accountability in the system.