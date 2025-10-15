Top CPI(M) leader Sudhakaran slams party Minister Saji Cherian

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Minister G. Sudhakaran on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on State Fisheries Minister and party secretariat member Saji Cherian, accusing him of conspiring to get him expelled from the party.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Sudhakaran said, “Some colleagues even burst firecrackers claiming I had been expelled. A ‘tea party’ was organized to celebrate it, and Saji Cherian was also a participant. Action should be taken against him. Even some of his close associates tried to hand him over to the BJP. No one has ever defeated me in a fight. I speak from the soil of Punnapra-Vayalar,” said an emotionally charged Sudhakaran.

The veteran leader stressed that he had never spoken against the party.

“Saji Cherian need not confront me personally; that would not be appropriate. After the elections, a complaint was filed against me. Could such a complaint have proceeded without Saji Cherian’s knowledge? Wasn’t he involved in it?” asked Sudhakaran, who is known for his clean public image and reputation as a no-nonsense leader.

He also alleged that Cherian had repeatedly made remarks that went against the party’s official line.

“He recently made 14 statements contrary to the party’s stand, yet no action was taken. What right does he have to advise me? He has neither the seniority nor the qualification to do so,” Sudhakaran said.

Interestingly, when Sudhakaran was the senior-most leader in Alappuzha district, it was he who had promoted Saji Cherian and helped him rise to the top leadership positions within the party.

Reacting to the escalating internal feud, AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K.C. Venugopal said the developments were an internal matter of the CPI(M).

“Sudhakaran and I share mutual respect. We might have ideological differences, but that has never affected our personal relationship,” Venugopal said.

For some time now, Sudhakaran’s outspoken remarks have caused discomfort within the CPI(M). Tensions reportedly escalated after Venugopal called on Sudhakaran a few weeks ago, a meeting that triggered unease within the party ranks.

Sudhakaran, once a close aide of veteran leader V.S. Achuthanandan, later aligned himself with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when the latter became the state party secretary.

With Sudhakaran’s latest outburst, all eyes are now on how the CPI(M) leadership responds. Incidentally, Saji Cherian is accompanying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a marathon tour of the Middle East that begins later in the day.

