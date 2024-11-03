Thrissur Pooram row: Kerala police book Suresh Gopi for travelling in ambulance

Adding fuel to the controversy over Thrissur Pooram, the Kerala police on Sunday, November 3, registered a case against Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi for misusing the ambulance. He had travelled in the ambulance in the early hours of April 20 to reach a venue on the day of Thrissur Pooram, an annual temple festival in Thrissur district of Kerala. Later, allegations were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party that the Thrissur Pooram was disrupted.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Suresh Gopi, who was then BJP candidate for Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, travelled in an ambulance which could carry only patients, to meet Thiruvambady Devaswom officials. The FIR also states that the ambulance was registered under Seva Bharati. “The ambulance was driven through the Thrissur round, which is crowded with people, in a way that could potentially risk human life,” it adds.

Suresh Gopi was booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 34 (multiple people who commit a criminal act in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 179,184, 188 and 192 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Two other individuals, including the ambulance driver, were booked along with him.

The action was taken followed by a complaint lodged by adv Sumesh KB to the Thrissur city police commissioner. Earlier Suresh Gopi had denied that he travelled in an ambulance, to reach the Pooram venue. However, he admitted to it later. He explained that he had difficulty in walking due to a leg injury and some youngsters, who had no political affiliation, helped him into the ambulance.

Earlier, Thrissur East police registered a case regarding alleged disruption in the Thrissur Pooram festival earlier this year. The FIR was registered based on a report submitted by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case and did not name any accused.

There was a delay in the iconic fireworks display and protests reported in the Thrissur Pooram celebrations this year. The issue began around 11 pm on April 19 after authorities imposed stringent measures on public access to Swaraj ground, the venue of the Pooram festivities. Tensions escalated due to the restricted entry and minor clashes were reported, resulting in the postponement of the scheduled nighttime fireworks to the following day at around 6 am.

There were also allegations that even elephant processions, temple committee members, and panchavadyam (an orchestra of five instruments) artistes were blocked by the police. The case is under investigation by a team of seven police officers, headed by crime branch chief H Venkitesh.