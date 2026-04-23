Thrissur Pooram functions scaled down in wake of fireworks explosion

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In the aftermath of the Mundathikkode fireworks tragedy, authorities have decided to hold this year’s Thrissur Pooram without fireworks, significantly scaling down one of Kerala’s most iconic temple festivals.

The decision was taken on Thursday at a high-level meeting led by Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan at the Thrissur Collectorate. The meeting was attended by two of his cabinet colleagues, local MP and Union Minister for Tourism Suresh Gopi, two local legislators, and senior district officials.

At least 14 lives were lost in the explosion that rocked the cultural capital of the state -- Thrissur, on Tuesday evening.

As part of the revised plan, the famed “Kudamattam” (ceremonial exchange of parasols) will be curtailed to 15 minutes, down from its usual duration of about an hour.

While the fireworks display, traditionally a major highlight on the penultimate day of the weeklong festival, has now been completely scrapped, other rituals will proceed in line with customary practices.

The Ilanjithara Melam, the percussion ensemble that forms the rhythmic core of the festival, will be held in its full grandeur, while Kudamattam will be conducted symbolically.

The decision follows the devastating explosion at Mundathikkode, where a fireworks mishap led to widespread casualties. The death toll climbed to 14, with several others injured.

Four individuals, including Satheesh, the licensed fireworks contractor associated with Thiruvambady Devaswom, remain in critical condition. Eleven people are undergoing treatment, while four people are still reported missing.

Authorities have begun DNA testing to identify body remains recovered in an unrecognisable state, highlighting the severity of the explosion.

Thrissur Pooram, often described as the “mother of all Poorams”, is held annually at the Vadakkunnathan Temple and draws thousands of devotees and visitors from across the country.

Renowned for its spectacular elephant processions, vibrant parasol displays, and synchronised percussion performances, the festival has long symbolised Kerala’s rich temple traditions and communal harmony.

This year’s scaled-down observance reflects a cautious balance between preserving tradition and ensuring public safety, as the state comes to terms with the tragic fallout of the Mundathikkode explosion.