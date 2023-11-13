Thrissur collector orders probe into prayer in govt office to ward off negative energy

Kerala’s Thrissur district administration has ordered an inquiry into reports of a prayer that was conducted in the office of a Child Protection Unit, to ward off "negative energy". The incident had allegedly occurred in the first week of September at the Thrissur unit of the Child Protection which comes under the Department of Women and Child Development of Kerala.

Thrissur Collector VR Krishna Teja has ordered the inquiry and put a Sub Collector in charge of the investigation.