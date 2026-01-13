Three-time Kerala CPI(M) MLA Aisha Potty joins Congress

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

After months of speculation, senior CPI(M) leader and three-time Kottarakkara MLA P Aisha Potty formally joined the Congress on January 13.

She was welcomed into the party at a Congress protest programme held in Kollam, where several senior leaders were present.

Speaking openly at the event, Aisha Potty said her decision came after years of personal struggle within the CPI(M). She added that the party had changed over time and no longer felt like the space where she belonged. Without naming anyone, she said she had repeatedly shared her difficulties but felt ignored, especially after being sidelined despite winning elections with strong public support.

“I have won many times because people elected me. But when we step down and are no longer needed, that is the moment to say goodbye,” she said. She added that she had repeatedly conveyed her difficulties to former colleagues and party workers in the CPI(M) but found little support.

At the same time, Aisha sought to avoid further controversy, saying she would not level fresh allegations against the CPI(M). “That was the party I stayed with for all these years. There are many loving and good workers there. Only a very few people have issues,” she said.

She also said that she was prepared for personal attacks on social media following her decision.

"I know I will be abused in the coming days, but I am not afraid. I was given opportunities by the party I belonged to, and I acknowledge that. I will not speak about my experiences there. I assure you all that I will always stand with the people," she added.

A lawyer by profession, Aisha represented the Kottarakara Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms, earning a reputation as a formidable grassroots leader.

Aisha first entered the Assembly in 2006 with a major win, defeating veteran leader R Balakrishna Pillai. She went on to win again in 2011 and 2016, building a strong connection with voters.

However, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, the CPI(M) chose a new candidate for Kottarakkara, leaving her out of the race. Since then, her political future had remained unclear until her shift to the Congress.

The estrangement deepened when she was later eased out of organisational responsibilities at the grassroots level, effectively marginalising her within the party.

The first public indication of Aisha's political shift came when she made a surprise appearance at a memorial meeting for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy — a Congress stalwart for whom she had openly expressed deep respect.

Earlier in the day, on January 13, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan hinted at "major surprises". Within an hour, he was seen escorting Aisha to the forefront of an ongoing Congress protest outside the Lok Bhavan. Satheesan announced that state Congress President Sunny Joseph would formally induct her into the party.

Aisha was later invited to address the gathering, which included Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Deepa Das Munshi, along with senior state Congress leaders.

With IANS inputs