Thoppi's YouTube channel taken down weeks after obscenity case

The YouTube channel of Kerala-based YouTuber Mohammed Nihad, popularly known as 'Thoppi', has been taken down after the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police submitted a report to the platform alleging that it broadcast obscene content. The action comes weeks after a case was registered against him for allegedly posting nude visuals of his friends on social media after a fallout.

The case was registered in June under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, based on a complaint by lawyer Sreejith Perumana. The complaint sought a probe into several allegations raised by Thoppi’s former friends regarding his conduct after they parted ways. It also reportedly mentioned alleged substance abuse and sexual exploitation of minors by Thoppi.

Thoppi has been active on YouTube since 2020 and has built a large following through livestreams and other videos. His channel, ‘Mrz. Thoppi’, had over 711,000 subscribers before it was taken down. His videos typically garnered between 80,000 and one lakh views, while some of his live-streams attracted several lakh viewers.

Many of his recent live streams featured a group of friends, some of whom are reportedly minors, engaging in conversations containing sexual innuendo, adult humour, and sexist remarks. Over the years, several of his livestreams have drawn criticism for lewd acts performed on camera and abusive behaviour towards viewers. In one widely shared livestream, he smashed his YouTube silver play button while shouting at his audience.