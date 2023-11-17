Thiruvananthapuram to be turned into major digital hub: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, November 16, said the state capital will soon be developed into a major digital hub and a premier destination for start-ups. He was inaugurating the country's biggest beachside startup conclave Huddle Global 2023, a three-day event organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), here.

The event also saw KSUM exchanging Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Belgium and Australia to set up its Startup Infinity Centres in the two countries, opening up immense opportunities for enterprises from Kerala's ecosystem to scale up operations and expand the market.

"The state government's pro-active initiatives, including Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) for colleges, Young Entrepreneurship Programme (YIP), incubation and acceleration programmes and corporate innovation efforts have collectively helped Kerala's startup ecosystem to flourish and grow," said Vijayan.