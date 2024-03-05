Thiruvananthapuram Press Club prez Radhakrishnan named in FIR for harassing woman

President of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club M Radhakrishnan has been added as an accused in a case of harassing a young woman while she was riding her scooter near the AKG Junction in the city last month. The incident took place on February 3, according to a complaint given by the young woman at the Cantonment Police Station. She was allegedly chased by a man on a motorbike, who verbally abused her and made vulgar gestures at her. At the time, the identity of the person was not clear and the First Information Report (FIR) had not mentioned the name of the accused. But after investigation, Radhakrishnan was added as an accused in the case, an officer at the Cantonment Station said.

The police had earlier told TNM that they conducted investigations and examined CCTV visuals before identifying Radhakrishnan as the owner of the motorbike. He was then called to the station. Radhakrishnan had then admitted having a verbal argument with the woman complainant but denied using abusive language or gestures. The police were looking for witnesses, before altering the FIR to add Radhakrishnan’s name as an accused.

Radhakrishnan was earlier accused in a case of harassing another woman, after he allegedly barged into her house in the evening with other men and humiliated her as well as a guest at her place in front of her little children. He had allegedly slapped a man who was visiting the family, and verbally abused and threatened the woman, who happened to be his colleague at a newspaper office. Subsequently, a case was registered against him after which he was arrested by the police. He lost his job at the newspaper office, but managed to reclaim the positions he held at the Press Club in the elections that followed.