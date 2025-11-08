Thiruvananthapuram Press Club president accused of harassment to contest local polls

Former proofreader of Kerala Kaumudi M Radhakrishnan, accused in more than one case of harassing women, is contesting the upcoming local body elections in Kerala this December. Opening a sizable office in Pattoor with large flexes placed on the roadside, Radhakrishnan announced that he is contesting from the Kannammoola ward, which comes under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, as an independent candidate. It is not clear if he is supported by any of the major political parties.

Six years ago, in November 2019, Radhakrishnan had allegedly barged into the house of a woman journalist with a gang of men, harassed her and a family friend who was visiting, while also locking up and traumatising her little children. He was later arrested and subsequently dismissed from Kerala Kaumudi. Following protests by women journalists who took out a march towards the Press Club, Radhakrishnan was temporarily suspended from his post as secretary. However, he was later reinstated and went on to be elected as president of the Press Club multiple times in the years afterward. He still holds the position.