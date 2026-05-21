The toxic politics of ridiculing Rini Ann and defending Rahul Mamkootathil

As Kerala’s 24th Chief Minister, VD Satheesan took oath on May 18, the premises outside the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, witnessed a humiliation ritual. Rini Ann George, an actor and former journalist, who first hinted at Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil’s sexual misconduct, was ridiculed by the crowd, predominantly consisting of men from the party. While several of them hooted and howled at her, some made comments aimed at portraying her accusations as unfounded.

Meanwhile, Rahul was greeted by party workers with mirth, many of them cheering him, although he is out on bail in multiple cases involving charges of rape, forced abortion, and abuse.

This contrasting picture testifies to a concerning trait of mobs– as a civilisation, we may pride ourselves on progress, but the mob still operates on the age-old instinct to protect power and punish women who question it.