The image of a son who went against his father haunts Anil Antony in Pathanamthitta

Is PC George a better prospect for the BJP than Anil?

George joined the BJP in January 2024, and many voters in the constituency, including Christian leaders in Poonjar and Pala, speculate that he would have posed a more formidable challenge to the UDF’s Anto Antony. When Anil was announced as the NDA candidate, George initially expressed displeasure. "Nobody knows Anil Antony, and it is an uphill task to introduce him to the constituency. The only thing that is in favour of him is that he is the son of AK Antony. But since Antony is a Congressman, this may not be of any advantage to Anil,” PC George had said. But he later conceded.

On March 9, Mahashivratri day, George accompanied Anil Antony to the Thrippara Mahadeva temple, where the duo were seen praying together. "I am holding discussions (with bishops) to get their support for Anil. I have gained their support through my long-standing interactions with them over time and I am trying to leverage it to benefit Anil," George had said.

TM Rasheed, a former CPI(M) leader and former councilor of the Erattupetta municipality, told TNM that he believes George would have won, had he been fielded. "George is well accepted among Christian rightwing groups, as well as the non-politicised Christians here. Additionally, he would also have secured the BJP votes which K Surendran had garnered last time in Pathanamthitta," said Rasheed.

A Catholic priest from the Pala diocese also echoed Ratheesh’s observations. "If PC George had been the BJP’s pick, he would have garnered significant support, especially from the Christian community, and perhaps he could have won," the priest told TNM.

Even if Anil manages to rise above PC George to garner ground support, his image as a “son who went against his father” is likely to cost him in the constituency.