The fight between Congress and Left in Kerala escalates ahead of Lok Sabha polls

None of it – the mudslinging, the continuous criticism, the blame games – will seem unusual to the people of Kerala, used to the heightened war of words between the two main political fronts of the state every election season. But to an outsider, watching two political outfits like the Congress and the Left, together in their fight against the rightwing rule of India, fight like cats and dogs in Kerala, is to put it lightly, disconcerting. Especially when the Lok Sabha election is only days away and the INDIA bloc, that both the parties are members of, is the grand opposition meant to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling the country for 10 years.

If it all began with the announcement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad last month, the tussle has now reached its zenith with a row of allegations surrounding the Thrissur Pooram controversy. Rahul Gandhi was in March announced to be the party’s candidate in Wayanad, where he is the incumbent Member of Parliament. The Left parties led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leading the government in Kerala minced no words in criticising the Congress’s choice. For in Wayanad, the Congress’s fight will be against the Left, an ally in the INDIA bloc, and not the BJP.

Annie Raja, a national leader of the Communist Party of India, the Left’s ally in Kerala, is contesting against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. She asks, “Do Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi think the election is child’s play?”