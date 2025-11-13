Ten deer die after stray dogs enter enclosure in Thrissur’s new Puthur Zoological Park

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Ten spotted deer were discovered dead on Tuesday, November 11 at the recently opened Puthur Zoological Park in Kerala’s Thrissur after stray dogs entered their enclosure during the night. The incident took place inside an open landscape enclosure built to reflect the animals’ natural environment.

A team headed by Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Dr Arun Zacharia examined the site and began a detailed investigation. Initial assessments suggest that the deer died from capture myopathy, a condition caused by extreme stress and exhaustion rather than direct injuries. Officials said the dogs are believed to have entered through minor openings in the fence, which are now being inspected and secured.

Following the incident, state Forest Minister AK Saseendran ordered a formal probe. A three-member panel, comprising the Chief Wildlife Warden, Chief Forest Veterinary Officer, and a senior vigilance officer, has been tasked with conducting a detailed inquiry.

The Central Zoo Authority has also requested a separate report. Member Secretary Sanjay Kumar Shukla has directed Evaluation and Monitoring Assistant T Ajay Kumar to assess the situation and file his findings.

Spanning 336 acres, the zoological park at Puthur was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 28. Touted as the country’s first “designer zoo,” it currently allows visits only from school and college groups, with general public entry expected later.

Sources said that while other animals were returned to their holding areas each evening, the spotted deer were allowed to remain outdoors, as the species adapts better in open spaces. Around 63 species from the old Chembukkav zoo have already been relocated to the new facility. The transfer of larger animals, including a hippopotamus, may be postponed until safety reviews are completed.