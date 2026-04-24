Temperatures rising above 40°C in Kerala, CM urges people to adopt ‘self-lockdown’

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Amid temperatures rising above 40°C in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department has officially issued a heatwave warning for the districts of Palakkad, Kollam, and Thrissur. The alert follows a surge in atmospheric temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius, coupled with a deviation of more than 4.5 degrees above normal levels. The Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has urged people to adopt a ‘self-lockdown’ approach similar to the COVID-19 period.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man died of suspected sunstroke in Kannur during the heatwave. The deceased, Sanal Kumar, a native of Pallippoyil, collapsed while engaged in well-digging work on Wednesday, April 22, afternoon and was later declared dead.

Instructions for the general public

Avoid going out between 11 AM and 3 PM: Avoid direct exposure to sunlight during these hours. Consider this a kind of ‘self-lockdown’ like during the COVID period, and avoid unnecessary travel and outdoor work. Ensure proper ventilation inside homes and workplaces.

Water and food: Drink clean water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid beverages that cause dehydration. Make sure to eat nutritious food.

Clothing: Wear light-colored, loose cotton clothes. When going outside, use umbrellas, footwear, and sunglasses.

People who need special care: The elderly, children, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and those with health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, skin diseases, as well as people with albinism, should completely avoid going out during these hours.

Restrictions on public events: Between 11 AM and 3 PM, public gatherings, cultural, and sports events in open areas are not allowed. Daytime temple festivals, elephant processions, and fireworks should be avoided or rescheduled. Strong precautions must be taken against fire hazards.

Don’t forget animals: Ensure drinking water and shade for pets and stray animals. Do not let them graze during the daytime. Due to extreme heat, animals may become agitated, so be cautious about possible attacks from wild and stray animals.

Government systems are prepared: The labour department has rescheduled working hours to avoid outdoor work during the daytime. This must be strictly followed. Daytime employment guarantee (MGNREGA) work has been completely stopped. Instructions have been given to ensure drinking water and shade for traffic police, along with relaxations in uniform.

The Chief Minister also informed that the primary health centers, hospitals, and ambulances have been equipped with first-aid facilities to treat heatstroke.