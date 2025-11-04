Teen kicked off moving train in Kerala continues to be critical

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The condition of 19-year-old Sreekutty, who was seriously injured after being pushed off a moving train at Varkala by a drunken co-passenger, remains critical, doctors at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital said on November 4, Tuesday.

Sreekutty suffered severe head and spinal injuries after falling from the Kerala Express on November 2, Sunday night. She is currently being treated in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and continues to be on ventilator support.

Based on the directions of State Health Minister Veena George, a multi-disciplinary team of specialists, including neurosurgeons, is monitoring her condition round the clock. “She has sustained head trauma and brain contusions. Though she is receiving the best available medical care, her condition continues to be serious,” said Medical College Superintendent Dr Jayachandran. He clarified that the hospital is providing the highest level of treatment in response to concerns raised by the victim’s family about the quality of medical care.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar of Panachamoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police said Kumar, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, confessed to the crime during questioning.

The incident occurred while the victim, who was travelling from Aluva to Thiruvananthapuram, went to use the restroom. According to the First Information Report (FIR), a heated argument broke out between the two after she allegedly refused to move away from the doorway.

Enraged, the accused pushed her from behind, causing her to fall off the moving train near Varkala station. Sreekutty, also known as Sona, was later found in a critical state and rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, which has sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for stronger security measures for women passengers on trains.