Suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil seated separately in Kerala Assembly

Rahul Mamkootathil, the Palakkad MLA facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, attended the 14th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly that began on Monday, September 15. Rahul, who did not heed to call for resignations, was suspended from Congress party membership after facing these allegations. He has currently been allotted a separate block in the Assembly as an independent MLA. Earlier, the United Democratic Front (UDF) leader and Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan expressed his disapproval of Rahul’s participation in the Assembly and seated as part of the UDF block.

The Assembly began with paying tribute to former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, former Speaker PP Thankachan, and Peerumedu MLA Vazhoor Soman, who passed away in the past two months. Speaker AN Shamseer and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke about the leaders and their contributions in the Assembly.

A daily debate can be expected on the controversial issues in the state, including the rise in police violence complaints in the state. The issue currently stems from a video of police torture of a Congress worker in Kunnamkulam that surfaced on news channels as well as on social media. Earlier, when the media raised this question to the Chief Minister, he refused to comment.

Another major issue is the rising cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis. Kerala witnessed six deaths due to this disease in a month in August. Currently, many patients are being treated at medical colleges in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram due to this disease.

Members are also likely to raise questions on the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Rahul Mamkootathil. A Special Investigation (SIT) of the Kerala Crime Branch has begun investigating the allegations against Rahul.

Apart from this, many bills are up for consideration. The major ones include the Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Kerala Societies Registration Bill, 2025; the Kerala Guruvayur Devaswom (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Kerala Coir Workers Welfare Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Assembly sessions will be held in three phases, September 15 to 19, September 29 to 30 and October 6 to 10.