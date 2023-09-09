Suspended cantilever sky bridge in Kerala’s Idukki is now open to tourists

A new sky bridge in Kerala, made of glass, extends a long way above the picturesque hills of Vagamon in Idukki, creating a record of sorts. Suspended mid-air, with only one end of it hooked to a wall, the cantilever bridge is reported to be the longest in the country. It is 40 meters long and at a height of 3500 feet above the sea. Kerala's Tourism Minister PA Muhammad Riyas, who inaugurated it on September 6, Wednesday, said that it was a great experience walking on the bridge, seeing the hills under the feet, and reaching the end of it to the vast and wide view of nature in front of you.

The bridge, which leaves the ground for a good distance, looks as scary as it is beautiful. In the September rains and the breezy weather, the short team of people who walked the bridge on Wednesday shivered even as they appeared excited, their clothes blowing, and voices reduced to whispers.

The bridge is located in the adventure park of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in Idukki. The DTPC joined with the private firm Bharat Mata Ventures to build the bridge at a cost of Rs 3 crore. The glass to construct the bridge was imported from Germany. Thirty-five tonnes of steel were also used in the construction.

