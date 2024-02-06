Suspected gang leader who flew in and out of Kerala for robberies arrested

A special police team from Kerala on Monday, February 6, arrested a man suspected to be the leader of a gang involved in robbery with a unique modus operandi. The Tamil Nadu-based gang reportedly used to take flights to Kerala, commit the robbery, and then return in another flight. The arrested person has been identified as Vinayak, who hails from Malappuram district in Kerala.

A team formed under the leadership of ASP Rajkumar went to Ambur town in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur district and caught the main suspect. They have also identified other gang members. According to reports, the suspects have mostly stolen laptops and bikes. Once the gang lands in Kerala, they steal a bike and roam the streets to locate houses and shops to loot.