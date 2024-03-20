Suresh Gopi visits Karunakaran’s relative: BJP trying to hijack Congress veteran’s name?

In the run-up to the upcoming general elections, the Thrissur constituency in Kerala has been witnessing all kinds of dramatic strategies. The recent defection of Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of the late former Kerala CM K Karunakaran, from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 7 seems to have positioned the veteran leader as a significant political asset in the BJP’s election campaign.

In another twist, actor and BJP candidate Suresh Gopi visited the residence of Karunakaran’s sister-in-law in Thrissur for breakfast on March 19. Although Gopi emphasised that his visit was apolitical and merely a social call, the timing raised eyebrows, especially with Congress candidate K Muraleedharan’s – Karunakaran’s son – election campaign prominently displayed outside the residence. The family has not yet announced any political affiliation.

Therambil Ramakrishnan, a Congress veteran who represented Thrissur six times and served as Speaker for two terms, also received a visit from Gopi. Even after this visit, Gopi said that he did not come to ask for votes but to seek blessings. Ramakrishanan, meanwhile, told the media that he supported Muraleedharan. He had earlier expressed displeasure at Padmaja’s defection.