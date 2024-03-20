Suresh Gopi visits Karunakaran’s relative: BJP trying to hijack Congress veteran’s name?

In the run-up to the upcoming general elections, the Thrissur constituency in Kerala has been witnessing all kinds of dramatic strategies. The recent defection of Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of the late former Kerala CM K Karunakaran, from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 7 seems to have positioned the veteran leader as a significant political asset in the BJP’s election campaign.
In another twist, actor and BJP candidate Suresh Gopi visited the residence of Karunakaran’s sister-in-law in Thrissur for breakfast on March 19. Although Gopi emphasised that his visit was apolitical and merely a social call, the timing raised eyebrows, especially with Congress candidate K Muraleedharan’s – Karunakaran’s son – election campaign prominently displayed outside the residence. The family has not yet announced any political affiliation.
Therambil Ramakrishnan, a Congress veteran who represented Thrissur six times and served as Speaker for two terms, also received a visit from Gopi. Even after this visit, Gopi said that he did not come to ask for votes but to seek blessings. Ramakrishanan, meanwhile, told the media that he supported Muraleedharan. He had earlier expressed displeasure at Padmaja’s defection.
After Padmaja’s political shift, a swift response came from the Congress in the form of the nomination of Parliamentarian Muraleedharan, her elder brother, as their candidate in Thrissur.
Criticising Gopi’s actions, Muraleedharan stated that such political gimmicks would not sway voters. He said that the Karunakaran family always gives guests a warm welcome but made it clear that political motives would not be overlooked.
In early March, BJP election posters featuring images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Padmaja, and the late K Karunakaran stirred controversy in Malappuram’s Nilambur. Congress workers tore down the posters and filed a police complaint.