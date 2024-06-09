Suresh Gopi heads to Delhi amid speculation over cabinet post

Suresh Gopi, the lone winner for the NDA in Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections, has set off to Delhi with his family to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to be held around 7 pm on Sunday, June 9. Amidst this, speculation abounds regarding Gopi’s potential cabinet post.

Despite the buzz, Suresh Gopi remains tight-lipped about his political future. Addressing the media before his departure, he stated, “I’ve been asked to come at the earliest. Everything is decided by him [Narendra Modi]. I will just obey. I don’t know anything about that [cabinet post].”

Earlier, V Muraleedharan, former cabinet minister, hinted at the possibility of Gopi securing a cabinet position, remarking, “If Suresh Gopi is inducted into the cabinet, it will help towards the development of Thrissur.” However, no official confirmation has been made regarding Gopi’s appointment.

Reports suggest that Suresh Gopi has communicated to the BJP leadership his prior commitments to the film industry, indicating that he cannot assume a ministerial role for the next two years. Despite these commitments, Gopi has declared previously that even without a cabinet position, he would strive to bring development to Thrissur by coordinating with five cabinet ministers with different portfolios.

Gopi reiterated his stance after his electoral victory, expressing a preference for broader influence as an MP over a confined ministerial role. “Rather than being confined to being a minister, I would like to be an MP who has access to all departments,” he said. On June 6, he reaffirmed his priority to his film career, though he acknowledged that he would adjust if his political responsibilities required it.

Adding to the swirling speculations, reports indicate that Suresh Gopi’s name is not included in the first list of cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, the BJP central leadership is reportedly considering new roles for other senior members, including Sobha Surendran.

IANS reported that Sobha, who contested from the Alappuzha constituency for the NDA, has also been summoned to Delhi. The New Indian Express notes that she was offered a governorship, which she declined, instead aiming for a key position within the party