Sudhakaran crisis averted in Kerala as senior Cong leader Antony steps in

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a dramatic last-minute intervention, senior Congress leader A.K. Antony stepped in to defuse a brewing crisis within the Indian National Congress, persuading veteran leader and Kannur Lok Sabha member, K. Sudhakaran, to stay back after he was on the verge of quitting the party.

Sudhakaran, the Kannur Lok Sabha MP, had been preparing to sever ties with the Congress following a standoff over his demand to contest the Kannur Assembly constituency in the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

Sources indicated that he was even exploring the possibility of floating a new party and contesting independently, a move that could have significantly altered the political equations in north Kerala.

The BJP had kept the Kannur seat open after hearing that Sudhakaran is on his way out.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Antony on Thursday initiated backchannel talks with Sudhakaran, holding multiple rounds of discussions to address his concerns.

The veteran leader also reached out to the party’s central leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, briefing them on the potential fallout if Sudhakaran were to walk out at this critical juncture.

The only time Sudhakaran in his four terms as a legislator was made a State Minister was when Antony became the Chief Minister in 2001.

According to party sources, Antony underscored the political risks involved, particularly in Kannur, where Sudhakaran remains one of the Congress’ most influential figures and a key counterweight to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

His exit, it was felt, would not only weaken the party’s prospects in the constituency but also send negative signals to cadres across the state.

Following these efforts, the Congress leadership is understood to have relented, agreeing to field Sudhakaran from the Kannur Assembly seat.

The breakthrough is being seen as a crucial damage control exercise ahead of the polls.

Speaking to the media, Antony confirmed his role in the negotiations, stating that he had urged Sudhakaran not to take any step that would harm a party he has nurtured for decades.

The intervention appears to have averted a major split, at least for now, and restored a measure of stability within the Congress camp.