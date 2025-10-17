Student death in Palakkad: Two teachers suspended, Edu Minister orders detailed probe

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala’s General Education Minister V Sivankutty has ordered an inquiry on Thursday, 16 October, into the death of a Class 9 student who died by suicide allegedly following mental harassment from his class teacher. The 14-year-old student, identified as Arjun from Pallanchathanur, was a student at Kannadi Higher Secondary School in Palakkad. He was found dead at his home earlier this week.

Following his death, the family, friends, and classmates alleged that he had faced harassment from his teacher. Sivankutty directed the district education authorities to conduct a detailed probe into the incident and submit a report. He also instructed the school management to take action against the teachers under investigation. Currently, the school’s headmistress, Lissy, and class teacher, Asha, have been placed under suspension.

According to Arjun’s family, the teacher, Asha, had threatened to file a complaint with the Cyber Cell and have Arjun arrested over an Instagram chat with friends in which obscene language was used. "She humiliated him in front of the class and even called the Cyber Cell during class hours. He was visibly disturbed after that," one of his classmates said.

The incident has triggered massive protests from students, parents, and political organisations. Several student organisations laid siege to the principal's office, demanding immediate action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the principal defended the teacher, saying no wrongdoing had occurred.

The Kuzhalmannam Police have registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The family also filed a separate complaint alleging mental harassment. Police officials said statements are being recorded from students, staff, and the teacher involved. The school will remain closed for four days.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

With IANS inputs