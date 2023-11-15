Stage set for Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala

All arrangements are in place for the two-month long Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala that gets underway on Friday, November 17. The sanctum sanctorum of the famed Sabarimala temple opens its door first for the temple priests at 5 pm on Thursday, which signals the commencement of welcoming devotees from the wee hours of Friday morning, which coincides with the first day of the Malayalam month of 'Vrischikam'.

The first phase of the present season ends on December 27 and reopens on December 30 for the second phase.

On the peak day January 15 - 'Makara Vilaku' - a celestial light appears on the horizon thrice soon after sunset turning the pilgrims delirious and the hilltop, where the famed temple is located, reverberates with chants of 'Swamiya Ayyapa'.