Southern Railway cancels, reschedules 17 trains in Kerala over waterlogged tracks

The Southern Railway has announced several scheduling changes for train travel in Kerala, including full and partial cancellation of trains due to heavy waterlogging in the railway tracks between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district, in the wake of the torrential rain in the state. Among 17 trains, three have been rescheduled, four have been fully cancelled, and 10 have been partially cancelled.

Trains fully cancelled on Tuesday, July 30

Train No. 06445 Guruvayur - Thrissur Daily Express. Train No. 06446 Thrissur - Guruvayur Daily Express Train No. 06497 Shoranur - Thrissur Daily Express Train No. 06495 Thrissur - Shoranur Daily Express

Trains rescheduled/partially cancelled on Tuesday, July 30