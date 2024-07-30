Southern Railway cancels, reschedules 17 trains in Kerala over waterlogged tracks

The Southern Railway has announced several scheduling changes for train travel in Kerala, including full and partial cancellation of trains due to heavy waterlogging in the railway tracks between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district, in the wake of the torrential rain in the state. Among 17 trains, three have been rescheduled, four have been fully cancelled, and 10 have been partially cancelled.
Trains fully cancelled on Tuesday, July 30
Train No. 06445 Guruvayur - Thrissur Daily Express.
Train No. 06446 Thrissur - Guruvayur Daily Express
Train No. 06497 Shoranur - Thrissur Daily Express
Train No. 06495 Thrissur - Shoranur Daily Express
Trains rescheduled/partially cancelled on Tuesday, July 30
Train No. 16305 Ernakulam - Kannur Intercity Express will be short terminated at Thrissur.
Train No. 16791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi Express will be short-terminated at Aluva.
Train No. 16302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur Venad Express will be short terminated at Chalakudy.
Train No. 12081 Kannur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will be short-terminated at Shoranur Jn.
Train No. 16308 Kannur - Alappuzha Intercity Express will be short terminated at Shoranur.
Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central - Kanyakumari Parasuram Express will be short terminated at Shoranur.
Train No. 16326 Kottayam - Nilambur Road Express will be short terminated at Angamaly.
Train No. 12075 Kozhikode - Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express will commence service from Ernakulam Jn. instead of Kozhikode.
Train No. 16650 Kanyakumari - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will commence service from Shoranur Jn.
Train No. 16325 Nilambur Road - Kottayam Express will commence service from Angamaly.
Train No. 16301 Shoranur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express will commence service from Chalakudy instead of Shoranur Jn.
Train No. 16307 Alappuzha - Kannur will commence service from Shoranur instead of Alappuzha.
Train No. 16792 Palakkad - Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express will commence service from Aluva instead of Palakkad.