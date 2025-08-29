Six killed as Karnataka RTC bus rams into bus shelter in Kerala's Kasaragod

Several passengers on board the bus sustained injuries, though details of their condition are yet to be confirmed by authorities. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as the bus veered off the road, hitting the stationary auto-rickshaw before skidding directly into the waiting crowd. Residents and police rushed to the scene to assist with rescue operations, and the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in Mangaluru. Allegations have also surfaced regarding the poor condition of the bus.

Local residents claimed that its tyres were completely worn out and that the vehicle was operating without valid insurance. These claims have raised serious concerns over the safety standards of interstate transport buses and the negligence of transport authorities in enforcing mandatory checks. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

Officials are expected to examine the mechanical condition of the bus and verify compliance with insurance and road safety norms.