Sivagiri Mutt demands entry of non-Hindus into temples, slams Guruvayur ‘purification’

Swami Satchidananda, the head of the Sivagiri Mutt, strongly criticised the week-long “purification” ritual planned by the Guruvayur Devaswom after social media influencer Jasmin Jaffar of Bigg Boss fame – a Musilm – rinsed her feet in the temple pond. He said that such a discriminatory act does not befit a progressive society. The Mutt was founded by renowned social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

“Instead of conducting purification rituals, what the Devaswom Board and the government ought to seriously consider is allowing non-Hindus entry into Devaswom temples,” Swami Satchidananda said in a statement issued on Saturday, August 30.

“It is unreasonable to portray a non-Hindu woman washing her feet in the Guruvayur temple pond as a grave offense. Conducting a week-long purification ritual does not befit a progressive society. Once, there was a blind belief that the sanctity of a temple would be diminished if Ezhavas or other backward communities entered it. When that unjust practice was abolished through the Temple Entry Proclamation, it only strengthened Hinduism and its traditions,” the statement further read.

Criticising the Devaswom for singling out Jasmin, Swami Satchidananda said that many non-Hindus already visit temples every day without disclosing their faith. “Guruvayurappan understands everything, still temple authorities are unaware. Guruvayurappan, who grants salvation to the underprivileged, will not mind a non-Hindu touching the pond,” he said.

The Guruvayur Devaswom triggered a controversy by announcing a punyaham (purification ritual) after Jasmin shot a reel in the temple. In the reel she was seen rinsing her feet in the pond. Outraged by it, the Devaswom planned a “purification” ceremony.

As part of the “purification”, six days of special rituals, including 18 poojas and 18 sheevelis (procession), will be conducted from Tuesday morning. The Devaswom also announced that there would be restrictions on darshan during this period.

This is not the first time Swami Satchidananda has voiced strong criticism against discriminatory temple practices. He had earlier led protests demanding that singer legendary KJ Yesudas be allowed entry into Guruvayur temple. Yesudas, despite his long devotion to Lord Krishna, has been barred from entry over his religious identity.

In December 2024, he also condemned the practice of asking men to remove shirts before entering temples. “Asking male devotees to remove their shirts before entering temples goes against the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru. It is a regressive custom that must be stopped. The practice was started to ensure whether those entering wore the poonool (the sacred thread of the upper-caste Hindus). The practice still continues in many temples,” he had said, calling it an “evil practice.”

On the Sabarimala issue, he has also openly supported women’s entry into the hill shrine. “Now times have changed, earlier there were no travel facilities, but now it’s different. So women should be allowed, not just because of a court order,” he said.