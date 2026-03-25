SIT moves Kerala HC to cancel tantri’s bail in Sabarimala gold theft cases

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to tantri Kantarar Rajeevar in the second case linked to the alleged Sabarimala gold theft, intensifying legal scrutiny over the high-profile probe.

The court has decided to consider both petitions together, including an earlier appeal in the Dwarapalaka plank case.

The first appeal pertains to the Dwarapalaka plank case, where bail was granted on the 41st day of custody.

The SIT has challenged this decision, arguing that the lower court failed to properly assess crucial evidence before concluding that there was no material to deny bail.

According to the SIT, the tantri played a significant role in the alleged conspiracy and cannot be treated as a peripheral figure.

Investigators claim there is substantial digital and testimonial evidence linking Rajeevar with the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potti.

The SIT further contends that Rajeevar’s knowledge of procedures related to handling and repairing sacred objects from Sabarimala points to his deeper involvement.

His alleged role in facilitating the movement and maintenance of temple valuables is being cited as part of a broader criminal conspiracy.

While the High Court was already seized of the appeal in the Dwarapalaka plank case, the SIT has now filed a fresh plea in the related Kattilappali case, seeking cancellation of bail in that matter as well.

The move signals the agency’s determination to pursue a consolidated legal strategy in what it considers interconnected offences.

The SIT maintains that the lower court overlooked critical aspects of the investigation, including the extent of coordination among the accused.

It has urged the High Court to re-evaluate the evidence in totality and revoke the bail granted, arguing that the gravity of the allegations and the available material warrant continued custody.

With both petitions now tagged together, the High Court’s forthcoming decision is expected to be a crucial development in the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft investigation.

The two separate charge sheets filed by the SIT named 13 accused and by now, 10 are out on bail.

In the ongoing assembly poll campaign, the Sabarimala theft case is one of the major campaign points by the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA against the CPI-M-led Left.