SIT begins probe into allegations of forced abortions in Rahul Mamkootathil case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Crime Branch has begun investigation into allegations that Palakkad Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil had forced at least two women to undergo abortions. The MLA was recently suspended from the Congress party over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Confirming the developments, ADGP Law and Order H Ventikesh said that the investigation was under progress. However, it is not clear if the SIT would reach out to the two women in the absence of any complaints from their part. The SIT is, however, first likely to question those who have spoken to both the women.

The SIT has also reached out to a few women journalists who were in touch with the alleged victims and is expected to take their statements next week. The probe team has reportedly begun collecting evidence from clinics where the alleged termination of pregnancies happened.

Last week, the Crime Branch constituted a four-member SIT, with Deputy Superintendent of Police S Shaji as the lead. A circle inspector from the cyber police wing is also part of the team.

Currently, the investigation is based on a third-party complaint filed by a Kochi-based lawyer. The lawyer lodged a complaint at the Ernakulam Central police station after television channels released audio recordings allegedly between Rahul and a woman, in which Rahul can be heard forcing her to undergo an abortion. The SIT was formed based on the direction of state police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar after taking legal advice.

Rahul was suspended from the Congress party after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced mid-August. However, the party has decided to allow him to attend the upcoming Assembly session which starts on September 15. The opposition parties are likely to object to Rahul’s entry into the Assembly.

Though he alleged conspiracy by his opponents behind the allegations, Rahul has not yet denied that it is his voice in the recordings. Initially there were calls within the Congress for his resignation, but they were later withdrawn considering the possibility of a bye-election in Palakkad and BJP’s prospects in the seat.