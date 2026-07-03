Shwetha Menon says she is still A.M.M.A. president, challenges ad hoc committee

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Weeks after the entire administrative committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) resigned, actor Shwetha Menon declared on Thursday, July 2, that she remains A.M.M.A.'s president. She challenged the legitimacy of the newly formed ad hoc committee in a Facebook post.

“Some people continue to claim that an ad hoc committee exists, saying it was formed based on a General Body decision. I have a few simple questions for them. Where in A.M.M.A.'s bylaws is there any provision for an ad hoc committee? How can a committee that has no basis in the bylaws come into existence?” she questioned.

On June 21, the entire administrative committee of A.M.M.A., led by president Shwetha Menon, resigned amid escalating internal disputes and public controversies that have rocked the organisation. Shwetha said she refused to be a "puppet" and had resigned over self-respect. Later, an ad hoc committee led by Ramesh Pisharody was elected.

In her Facebook post, Shwetha cited the bylaws, which state, “If an elected committee officially resigns, the same elected committee must continue to function until a new committee is elected and assumes office.”

Stating that her committee was legally required to continue in office, she wrote, “According to A.M.M.A.'s bylaws, there can be only one committee at any given time. Until the next election is held and a new committee takes charge, it is our committee that is legally required to continue in office. Therefore, the ad hoc committee has no legal legitimacy. They are misleading the members of A.M.M.A.”

She said the very same provision was followed when Mohanlal’s committee resigned. She questioned why a different rule was being applied to her committee. “Whose interests are now being placed above A.M.M.A.'s own bylaws?” she asked.

Shwetha’s committee resignations come less than a year after assuming office following the association’s elections held in August 2025. Shwetha had then become the first woman president of the organisation, while actor and dubbing artist Kukku Parameswaran was elected general secretary, marking the first time women occupied the association's top two positions.