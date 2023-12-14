Shashi Tharoor hosts Kerala Literature Festival's curtain raiser in Delhi

The festival will feature 400+ global speakers and will be officially inaugurated by the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "KLF has truly flourished over the years, transforming into one of the leading literature festivals in the region. This upcoming edition promises to be the most spectacular one yet. Right from the beginning, KLF has been committed to spotlighting India's remarkable literary talent on the global stage, bringing together some of the world's most exceptional storytellers," said Ravi Deecee, Chief Facilitator, Kerala Literature Festival.

The sessions at KLF aim to map literature through discussions on Science and Technology, History & Politics, Environment, Literature, Business and entrepreneurship, Health, Art, Cinema, Theatre, Music and Leisure, Travel and Tourism, Gender, Economy, and various facets that shape human consciousness.

The festival will feature Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, literary luminaries, historians, diplomats, senior politicians, poets, journalists, Film & Theatre Personalities and celebrities from diverse professional backgrounds.