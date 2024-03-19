Shashi Tharoor complains of CPI dividing anti-BJP votes, D Raja condemns statement

A day after Shashi Tharoor posed for a photo shaking hands with Pannian Ravindran, one of his rivals in the Lok Sabha elections, he took a dig at the latter's party for fielding a candidate at all in Thiruvananthapuram, the constituency he has kept for the past 15 years. Their respective parties -- the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) -- are part of the INDIA alliance formed by 26 political parties to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been ruling India for a decade. But while the two parties propose to fight the BJP in the rest of the country, in Kerala they are the main rivals, where the contest has historically been between the Communists-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

"It’s ironic that the same @cpofindia that complains about @RahulGandhi’s candidature in Wayanad is playing the BJP’s game in Thiruvananthapuram. The only effect of the CPI’s campaign against me in Thiruvananthapuram is to divide the anti-BJP vote. And they preach alliance dharma in Wayanad!" Shashi Tharoor tweeted on the morning of Tuesday, March 19, amid busy hours of campaigning.