Shane Nigam apologises to Unni Mukundan for his comment

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam issued a public apology to actor-producer Unni Mukundan and his fans, saying that if his comments in a recent interview had hurt anyone he was sorry for it.

Shane was addressing a press conference in Dubai with his colleagues Mahima Nambiar and producer Sandra Thomas for the promotion of their upcoming movie Little Hearts.

It was during another promotional interview before this that Shane had made a joke about UMFPL – Unni Mukundan Film Production Company Limited. The anchor had made a comment that she liked the pairing of Unni Mukundan and Mahima better than Shane and Mahima. Shane then quipped that he too was a fan of the Unni Mukundan-Mahima pair and mentioned the production company name ‘UMFPL’, making a word out of it and joking with co-actor Baburaj. The word can also be interpreted as a cuss word used in Malayalam.

The comment became controversial with many questioning and abusing Shane on social media. Shane has already been under attack for his support to the Palestinian cause and was labelled ‘Sudapi’ – a derogatory term used for followers of the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India), a political party. Right-wing activists often use the term to attack people with Muslim names and call them Islamists, whether they are followers of SDPI or not. During the attack on Shane, Sangh Parivar sympathisers came in support of Unni Mukundan, who has several times expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During the press conference in Dubai, when he was asked about it, Shane responded by saying, “Padachonu enthu mathavum jathiyum” (What religion or caste does god have). Further questioned about it, Shane said that “such differences [between humans] came because of a certain thinking, what religion or caste does god have”.



A few days ago, Shane, realising the divisive tone of the attacks on him, had posted an Instagram story with his picture and a caption that said “Sudapi from India”.



Later, an interviewer asked Shane whether the Insta story won’t get him branded as a ‘Sudapi’. He made it clear that his message was not to separate people on religious lines, and that human empathy was universal, you could be in India and feel for the death of children in Palestine. “A newborn child belongs to no religion, it is the circumstances they grow up in that put them in one. In that perspective everyone is equal,” he said.