Shafi Parambil sends legal notice to KK Shailaja, demands apology in 24 hours

Four days ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Kerala, tensions rose between the opposing political fronts in Vadakara constituency, as Congress leader Shafi Parambil sent a legal notice to his opponent and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader KK Shailaja. On Monday, April 22, Shafi issued a legal notice against Shailaja, demanding the withdrawal of the allegation that she made a few days ago, related to cyber attacks against her. The fight in Vadakara, as in most parts of Kerala, is between the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the Communists-led Left Democratic Front.

As per reports, Shafi issued the legal notice, demanding a public apology within 24 hours, warning of further legal actions otherwise. The notice stated the allegations of cyber harassment were made to tarnish his public image and for political gain.

On April 20, Shafi alleged that KK Shailaja blamed him for propagating a vulgar and morphed video of her during a press meet. Responding to this, Shailaja said that she only mentioned a vulgar picture, not a video.