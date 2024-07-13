Sexual assault by cricket coach: KCA admits failure in handling complaints since 2018

More than a month after the first FIR was registered against coach Manu, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has admitted lapses in their handling of the sexual assault complaints against him raised by minor girls. Manu was booked in seven cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested in June.

At a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, July 12, KCA president Jayesh George stated that the Association supports the students and denied giving any protection to Manu. “There was a lapse from our side, we admit that. That was our ignorance.” he said. KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar was also present at the press meet.

Jayesh announced that KCA will establish an internal women's grievance redressal committee. "Children might feel uncomfortable reporting misconduct even to their parents, so KCA has partnered with the 'Dil Se' foundation to provide essential training and counselling to prevent child abuse. Additionally, KCA plans to offer special counselling to children who trained under Manu, with assistance from the Child Rights Commission," he added.

He added that following the complaint against Manu, the KCA has told all district cricket associations that Manu should not be hired again.

"We have also decided that from now on, we will hire staff or coaches only after police verification. KCA is the only place where female players are trained and provided opportunities. We must address this issue because, due to such incidents, parents will be wary of sending their children for coaching. Women's cricket will be gravely affected," he said at the press meet.

KCA has faced severe criticism for continuously neglecting the complaints against Manu. Speaking to TNM, a former secretary of the association alleged that KCA had received complaints about Manu bullying girls as early as 2018.

In 2022, the first POCSO case was registered against Manu, but KCA allowed him to continue as a coach. Manu was later acquitted in the case.

A total of seven POCSO cases have now been filed against Manu, over incidents spanning from 2018 to May 2024. The cases came to light after a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint in June against Manu. Her mother, who spoke to TNM, said that the girl, who came to Thiruvananthapuram to participate in the Pink T20 tournament, was shocked to see Manu continue as a coach even after the 2022 complaint. She had been sexually abused by Manu in 2018.

Parents have also asked for a Crime Branch enquiry by an officer not below the rank of Additional Director General of Police in the case.