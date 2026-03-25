Sexism at the polls: IUML leader says CPI(M)’s U Prathibha using ‘beauty’ to get votes

A UDF leader’s campaign speech has triggered backlash in Kerala after he reduced a sitting LDF MLA to her “physical beauty."

Speaking at a UDF convention in Alappuzha district on Tuesday, March 24, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Irshad Chakkalassery said that Kayamkulam’s CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha has not brought any development to the constituency, but has instead relied on her eloquence and physical features to contest again.

“Even when the absolute truth that she has not been able to do anything as an elected representative exists before us, she is contesting again, putting up for sale her articulate speech and physical beauty,” said Irshad, who is also the UDF convenor for Kayamkulam Assembly constituency. Asianet News reported that he made the statement on a stage he shared with Congress’ Alappuzha district committee president Babu Prasad.

MLA U Prathibha has represented the Kayamkulam Assembly constituency for two terms since 2016. The UDF has fielded Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee vice president M Liju against her in the upcoming election. Also contesting is Bharath Dharma Jana Sena’s (BDJS) Thambi Mettuthara, seeking votes on behalf of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Irshad’s sexist remark drew criticism from the Left, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that the UDF resorts to such “heinous character assassination” when it is unable to criticise an elected representative over their contributions to the state. “This is not only an attack on comrade Pratibha, but a challenge against all women working in the public sphere,” he said , adding that the comment exposes the hypocrisy of the UDF, which professes to be avalkoppam (with her), yet stays silent against misogyny by its own leaders.

“Reducing a woman to just her body is wrong,” U Prathibha told Asianet News. “The Congress is an organisation that was once led by strong women like Indira Gandhi. Even today, they project women leaders like Sonia Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi contested the Lok Sabha election from Kerala’s Wayanad. It is from within such a women-led party that such deplorable comments have come.”

She added that she was shocked when she heard the statements. “In all my years in electoral politics, I have not uttered a single word character-assassinating my opponents. But the language and gestures [Irshad] used were the worst forms of character assassination, that too about a woman's body. It is not the candidate’s body that voters look at during elections, but their hearts and attitudes. I have given my heart and my energy to Kayamkulam, with the intention of making it the most beautiful.”

She added that it wasn’t just about her, but that no woman or candidate should be insulted like this by any person or organisation. “It is not a ‘man’ or ‘woman’ who is contesting the elections. I am a candidate of the LDF, contesting with the backing of the organisation’s ideology. I don't see my opponents as ‘men’, but as candidates of the UDF, and that is how I have been at all times,” she said.

Prathibha added that she will seek appropriate legal action against Irshad through the Election Commission.