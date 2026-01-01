Seven, including doctor arrested in narcotic case in Kerala; MDMA, cannabis seized

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



In a major anti-drug operation by the Thiruvananthapuram District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), seven individuals, including a doctor, a student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and IT professional, were arrested. The DANSAF seized four grams of MDMA, 100 grams of cannabis, and one gram of hybrid ganja from them.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Attingal and Nedumangad Rural DANSAF squads following a tip-off. According to reports , the drugs are valued at around Rs 3000 per gram. Apart from the substances, the authorities also seized two cars, two motorcycles, and 10 mobile phones.

According to ManoramaOnline , the accused has been identified as Vignesh Dattan (34), a native of Attakulangara, Ansia (37), a native of Palode, BDS student Halina (27), a native of Kottarakkara, Avinash (29), an IT employee and native of Ayur, Kollam, and Harish (29), a native of Kollam.

According to reports, the operation followed an earlier incident in which two suspects had escaped. The police team was initially tasked with catching Asim and Ajith, the main people in the circulation of synthetic drugs. Asim and Ajith, who had been sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in an MDMA smuggling case, were released on bail from the High Court after serving five years in prison. However, they resumed their drug trafficking activities and managed to escape earlier. However, the police ended up arresting seven other individuals.

For further investigation and legal proceedings and investigation, the arrested individuals were handed over to Kadinamkulam Police.